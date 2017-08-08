Hundreds Celebrate 59th Annual Ice Cream Social

The 59th annual Ice Cream Social, hosted by Children's Home in Binghamton, saw nearly 700 people make their way to the Hillcrest Campus to enjoy food, fun and of course...ice cream, Tuesday.

Since 1912, the Children's Home organization has provided residential and educational care for children and struggling families. Nearly half of their 105 years of service has seen local families enjoying an evening filled with music from the Maine Community Band, food and ice cream provided from area residents and businesses, as well as a sense of community spirit that, for some people, have felt since the ice cream social's inception in 1958.

"I met someone that has been coming here since the beginning...they come back because they have a sense of belonging," said George Dermoey, President & CEO of the Children's Home. According to Dermoey, preserving their historical beginnings has remained the heart of the ice cream social and continues to bring attendees back for over half a century.

Proceeds from the event have been benefiting the Children's Home for half a century. And although much of the social is the same, Dermoey has added more and more activities every year including horse and pony rides (and ice cream flavors) to give back as much as the organization has received.

2018 will mark their 60th ice cream social...and event coordinators say that it will be their biggest event yet.