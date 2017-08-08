Oswalt battles, bats rattle in fourth straight win

Binghamton starter Corey Oswalt blanked the Erie SeaWolves into the seventh inning and the Rumble Ponies backed him with two homers in a 3-0 win on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Rumble Ponies extended their winning streak to four games and claimed their eleventh win in thirteen games.

The Rumble Ponies flexed their muscles to crack the scoreboard early against Erie starter Tyler Alexander. Matt Oberste put the Ponies on top by depositing a two-out RBI double into the right-field corner in the first. In the second, David Thompson launched a solo homer to right, his 11th of the season, before Champ Stuart crushed a solo shot into the railyard beyond the left-field wall.

Oswalt slipped into and out of trouble all night long in his third start of the season against the SeaWolves. The righty stranded two in the first before using a double play to escape harm with a pair of runners aboard in the third. He racked up two strikeouts in the fourth to leave two more on.

Erie’s last threat against Oswalt came in the seventh when Grayson Greiner singled and Wade Hinkel doubled. Oswalt capped his night by fanning Logan Watkins before Ben Griset retired Harold Castro, preserving Binghamton’s three-run lead.

Griset tossed a blank eighth and Cory Burns fired a scoreless ninth to seal Binghamton’s 17th shutout win of the season. Burns collected his league-leading 17th save.

Oswalt (9-4) allowed eight hits, but escaped unharmed over 6-2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk to extend his unbeaten streak to twelve games.

Alexander (6-7) matched a career-high with nine strikeouts over six innings, but took the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (65-46) continue their series against the SeaWolves on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. LHP Tommy Milone takes the mound for a Major League rehab appearance against RHP AJ Ladwig.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies