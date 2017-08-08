Lane to Close on Pennsylvania Avenue Bridge

The northbound lane on the Pennsylvania Avenue bridge will be closed Wednesday for construction.

Starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. the lane will be closed on the bridge to the Conklin Ave. Washington St. intersection for bridge joint work.

There will be a detour will be available for travelers to use, the State Route 434 eastbound on ramp to South Washington Street. NYSDOT says there will be flaggers on help control traffic.

The Pennsylvania Avenue southbound lane will remain open, as well as all of the ramps.

Motorists should be advised for slow moving traffic.