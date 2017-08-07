DEC Captures Second Whitney Point Alligator

The Department of Environment Conservation on Monday captured a second alligator in Whitney Point, just 10 days after catching the first one.

A spokesperson for Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, where both reptiles will permanently live, said the the 45-inches-long gator was found behind the fairgrounds in Whitney Point, about 1/4 mile from where officials caught the first alligator on July 29.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide this animal with a safe, appropriate environment and the home it deserves.” -- Jordan Patch, Owner, Animal Adventure Park

Whitney Point alligator sightings first spread quickly on social media in July after Whitney Point's mayor, Ryan Reynolds, posted an alert on his Facebook page. And those reports continued to circulate after the DEC announced they had captured the alligator.

Before the public can check out the Whitney Point alligators, the animals must first enter a 7-10 days quarantine period, according to Animal Adventure Park officials.