UPDATE: Body Found in the Ithaca Falls Gorge

The New York State Police Dive Team have recovered a body at the bottom of the Ithaca Falls Gorge on Saturday night. Around 7:20 p.m., Winston Perez-Ventura was found and identified.

Police say no other details are available at the moment.

Beginning at 2:33 p.m., Ithaca Police were searching for a missing person who they believe was swimming in the gorge. Officials arrived on the scene near Fall Creek Drive after receiving a call about a person entering the gorge waters to swim but not resurfacing.

The Ithaca Police Department does not suspect foul play was involved in the incident.

“I encourage everyone to please, please follow the posted signs on the gorge trails, especially those that prohibit trespassing and swimming," said Pete Tyler, Acting Ithaca Police Chief. "The signs are in place for no other reason than to keep folks safe when they enter our gorges.”

In addition to the Ithaca Police Department, the Cornell University Police, Ithaca Fire, and the New York State Police helicopter and dive team are involved in the rescue effort.

