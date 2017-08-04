First Friday Highlights Abstract Artist

As "First Friday" continues to highlight an array of local artists, one in particular was chosen to represent the month of August...E.B. Schott.

The emerging abstract expressionist held an art exhibit at the Holiday Inn called "Alternative Universe of Blue," showcasing some of her oil, acrylic, and en caustic works. As people walked by Schott's paintings, remarking on the subtle brush strokes each image presented, they were greeted by the artist herself, Christine Forster (E.B. Schott).

Attending the Visionary Academy in Austria, and other schools in Vienna, Christine Forster received a dynamic background in the arts. But Forster is very different than most artists, aside from using a pen-name for her creations, Christine was diagnosed with having high-functioning Autism at the age of 12, allowing her to accumulate her experiences of perception over the years into her abstract art.

"The reason I do abstract art is that everyone sees them differently," said Christine Forster, Abstract Expressionist.

Unlike most museums and art galleries, Christine encourages her fans to interact with her paintings on a more basic level...the feeling of touch. According to her mother, Frances Traficante, Christine has always seen things differently than most people. By having people "feel" her art, anyone can experience a sensation that has had such an important role in Christine's artwork.

"She's very visual and very tactile. Her heart and soul goes into everything that she does," said Frances Traficante.

Forster is compelled to paint outside of the traditions of conformity. She sees her “disabilities” as gifts of “abilities” that have been given to her. She believes that the art of creating helps the artist escape the pain of daily life and thus heal the artist and the viewer.

According to Christine, her passion for her artwork is just the beginning. Volunteering at the Magic Paintbrush and helping children to obtain artistic talents, she hopes that one day she can create a foundation for the arts, further improving the artistic talents of children and helping them overcome their personal obstacles.

"I want the children to know I want them to be challenged. I learned by hands-on, children should really feel culture," said Christine Forster, E.B. Schott.

For more information on E.B. Schott's (AKA Christine Forster) artwork, visit her website.