Rain Can't Slow Down Spiedie Fest's Opening Night

The 33rd annual Spiedie Fest in Binghamton kicked off on Friday afternoon despite some unfavorable weather conditions.

Even in the rain, thousands of people filled Otsiningo Park to take part in the carnival games, craft fairs, and of course enjoy a spiedie sandwich, or two.

"It's really good, the taste you can't beat," said Joe Ziegler, Port Crane Resident. He and his wife have been attending the event since it first began in 1984. Besides grabbing a sandwich, they enjoy the variety of activities that are available throughout the festival.

"We walk around, we love to see the crafts, we love to see what people are selling, and meeting a lot of good people," said Ziegler.

One of the Co-Owners of Lupo's S & S Char Pit, Sam Lupo, says he doesn't know why spiedies ended up in Broome County, but appreciates how big the Festival has grown since his restaurant first started participating 31 years ago.

"It's a great community event and now we celebrate the Spiedie," said Lupo.

He says his restaurant will sell nearly two tons of chicken, pork, and lamb over the three-days.

The Festival continues on Saturday with doors opening at 7:00 a.m. and again on Sunday beginning at 7:00 a.m. You can visit the Spiedie Fest website for more information.