Binghamton Police Looking For Three Suspects

The Binghamton Police Department is trying to identify three male suspects who they say stole property from an apartment in downtown Binghamton on July 16.

Police are trying to identify the male in the blue hoodie with the hood up; the male in the white t-shirt, who is later seen in a bright blue hoodie; and the male with the black hoodie and hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Binghamton Police at (607) 772-7080. Callers can remain anonymous.