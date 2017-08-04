Montrose Starts 38th Annual Blueberry Festival

One of the summers "juiciest" events kicked off on Friday in Pennsylvania.



Hundreds came out to the first day of the Montrose Blueberry Festival. The event included music, plenty of blueberry themed foods, arts and crafts and a book sale for people of all ages. All proceeds for the event go towards the Susquehanna County Library.

Bob Smith, who served 38 years with the Blueberry Festival in book sales said, “Everybody involved in the festival is working for the financial gain of the library. Nobody is taking any profits away for themselves, so it’s really a community effort. It’s something when you look at it and it almost brings tears to your eyes, like do these kind of things still happen across the U.S?”



If you didn't get a chance to go today, the Blueberry Festival continues throughout the day on Saturday in Montrose Pennsylvania.

You can visit the official website for the event by clicking here: Blueberry Festival