Lanes Re-Open On Route 17 In Nichols

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. -

Lanes are open and traffic is moving on Route 17 between Nichols (Exit 62) and Lounsberry (Exit 63). Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are open nearly 2 weeks after heavy rains damaged the bridge. 

The New York State Department of Transportation says starting in the week of August 7th, one lane in each direction will remain open while work continues.