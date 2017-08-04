Cops Take To Rooftops To Raise Funds For Special Olympics

If you drove by a Dunkin' Donuts in the Southern Tier on Friday morning, you may have seen police on the roof. Cops On Top raises funds and awareness for the Special Olympics.

With the cops on the roof, athletes work the ground level, getting donations to help with travel funds and the cost of putting on the local Special Olympics in the spring.

This is the 4th year the Southern Tier has participated in the fundraising event. Last year $27,000 was raised in the Southern Tier alone.

"I've made some friends along the way, we've had a couple Special Olympics together and I just really enjoy being here," says Major James Barnes with the New York State Police.

Special Olympics New York is the 6th largest chapter in the world.