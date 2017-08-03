Binghamton City Schools and DSS Announce Partnership

Binghamton City elementary schools will have new caseworkers in the fall.

On Thursday, the Binghamton City School District announced that they will be collaborating with the Broome County Department of Social Services. Starting September 1, six case workers, who the district is referring to as "Family Liaisons," will be placed in the elementary schools.

Binghamton Superintendent Tonia Thompson said the caseworkers will be able to provide immediate support to those who need assistance.

"To be more collaborative and coordinated in our efforts we know will help support our families and ultimately our students," said Thompson.

Commissioner of the Broome County Department of Social Services Don Bowersox said 21 DDS staff have expressed interest in the positions and that he is excited about the program.

Often times DDS tends to get called in when there are problems that have escalated to the point that a child protective report is made. The whole idea here is to engage families at much earlier point in the process. —Don Bowersox

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the partnership is part of the county's shared services plan and will save Binghamton City Schools' taxpayers money.

"If you're looking at this in terms of a service that families really need in the school district, it's a win. If you're looking at it from a taxpayer point of view we're saving a quarter of a million dollars. So it's a win-win all around," said Garnar.