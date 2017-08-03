Cider Mill Opens for The Season

The Cider Mill has opened its doors to customers for the season. An area staple, locals are already lining up for cider and donuts.

It's a busy day at the Cider Mill on their first day of the season! pic.twitter.com/Ea0CmhZW8D — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) August 3, 2017

"Opening day has become a kind of tradition for a lot of people," says assistant manager Brent Natzle.

The Cider Mill staff spent all day Wednesday preparing for opening day. Natzle says they expect to sell around 700 gallons of cider today and will make 33,000 donuts to keep up with the demand of the line that was out the door on Thursday afternoon.

The Endicott business will be open through December 1st.