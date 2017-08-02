State Police Kick Off "Speed Week" Campaign

The New York State Police announced their week long initiative to crack down on aggressive, and speeding drivers.



Officials say their goal of this campaign is to reduce speed related crashes and improve roadway safety.

In last year's Speed Week campaign, State Police issued 21,600 traffic tickets -- 10,500 of those were speeding tickets, and nearly 650 were for distracted driving.

Across New York State speeding is the cause behind nearly one third of fatal crashes. According to officials, 343 people were killed in speed related crashes in 2015.

The Speed Week campaign kicked off on Wednesday and will continue until Tuesday.