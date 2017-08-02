Delhi Man Faces Forgery Charges

A Delhi man, who was already in the Delaware County Jail, was charged with an additional seven felonies.

On Tuesday, George Robinson Sr., 43, was charged with six counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Grand Larceny. He is accused of stealing more than $3,000 from the Walton and Delhi branches of the Sidney Federal Credit Union with Justina Mastrorocco, 23. Police say they cashed six stolen and forged checks.

Robinson was originally arrested on July 21, in connection to a July 17, burglary of a Delhi residence.

He is awaiting arraignment in the Town of Delhi Court.