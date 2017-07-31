Police Search For Witness in Fatal Walton Crash

Delaware County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a witness to a Sunday crash in Walton that killed one person and seriously injured another.

The Delaware County Sheriff's office preliminary investigation found James VerNooy of Walton was driving a farm tractor on State Highway 206. They say as VerNooy began making a left turn, he was struck by a motorcycle operated by James Cushman, 70, of Norwich. Investigators say Cushman was trying to pass the tractor in a no-passing zone.

Cushman and his passenger, 67-year-old Nancy Cushman, were both ejected from the motorcycle. Nancy Cushman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say James Cushman was seriously injured and airlifted to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City.

As part of the investigation, authorities are trying to find a female witness who was driving a full-size white SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff's Office at (607) 832-5555.