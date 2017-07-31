Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty in 2016 Death of Motorcyclist

A Binghamton man has pleaded guilty to the June 2016 drunk driving crash that killed a motorcyclist. 38-year-old Shaun L. Pauling-Payne pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in the death of 37-year-old William Nash Jr.

Pauling-Payne will be sentenced on September 25, 2017, and faces up to nine years in prison.

The crash happened June 26, 2016 on Susquehanna Street.