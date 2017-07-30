Volunteers Help Clean Flood Debris at Kirby Park in Nichols

Volunteers from all over the Southern Tier made their way to Kirby Park in Nichols to help clean up flood debris. The recent flash flood that started on Sunday, July 23 and continued into Monday left the park nearly destroyed.

"The village doesn't really have the resources to really handle something this large all the time. So, we got volunteers to come down and help take care of the park and clean it up," said Terrence Beresford, Organizer and Volunteer from Endicott.

Nichols Mayor, Lesley Pelotte says Kirby Park is the heart of both the village and the town. She says her goal is to have the park cleaned before the town's annual Labor Day festivities.

"This park is utilized every weekend and we had to turn people away because they have anniversaries and birthdays in our pavilions," said Mayor Pelotte.

Only the pavilions and major structures were left intact. One slide on the playground was installed just a week before the flood, and is now completely destroyed. Other things, such as picnic tables and a porta potty were carried nearly the full length of the park. One of the cement picnic tables weigh nearly 300 pounds.

"This isn't one of those things where we're here, we are serving for a couple of days and we're pulling up stakes and leaving. Were going to be engaged in this for weeks and months to come," said Michael Schwartz, Divisional Disaster Director of the Salvation Army.

To find more on how you can help flood victims you can text TNYFlood to 41444.