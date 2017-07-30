Congresswoman Tenney Tours Broome County Flood Damage

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney toured areas recently damaged by flooding in Broome and Tioga County. Rep. Tenney also met with local officials and residents to learn more about the impact of the flooding and the damages to homes and businesses.

"I urge anyone that has any kind of damage or any kind of problems with their home, or need any kind of resources to contact our office in Binghamton. We're trying to asses this. Each Monday our office is doing a reassessment on flooding and acting on it. We're continuing to add people to the list and trying to find a federal, state and local government solution. We want to fit the problem, we want to help people," said Congresswoman Tenney.

The Congresswoman started her tour at the Vestal Fire Department and eventually made her way to Kirby Park in Nichols. She was joined by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Director of Broome County Office of Emergency Services Michael Ponticiello, Nichols Mayor Lesley Pelotte and Nichols Fire Chief Robert Miner.