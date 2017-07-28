Church of Holy Family Holds Annual Bazaar

Over 3,000 people started their weekend on Friday at the annual Church of the Holy Family Bazaar in Endwell.

Bazaar Chairperson, Todd Trencansky said there is something for the entire family at the Bazaar.

"We have a lot of different foods, entertainment, kids games, casino, bingo," said Trencansky. "You can come out as a family and have a really good time."

A free shuttle service was provided to accommodate the large crowds. The event continues through Sunday.