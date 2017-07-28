Conlon Wins Third Straight

In front of 6,354, the 20th-largest crowd in team history, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 1-0, on Friday night at NYSEG Stadium. PJ Conlon pitched into the seventh and teamed up with Tyler Bashlor and Tim Peterson to secure Binghamton’s fourth straight win.

Binghamton’s lone tally came early. With two outs, David Thompson lifted a double down the left-field line, just eluding the dive of Andrew Guillotte. Tomas Nido scampered home from first with the game’s only run.

The offensive push proved to be enough for the Ponies in their 15th shutout win of the season. Conlon stranded two in the second and stepped around a pair of walks in a blank third. The southpaw allowed just one more hit over his next three innings before the Fisher Cats put two aboard with two outs in the seventh. Bashlor took over and fanned Tim Lopes to end the threat.

Peterson inherited the lead after Bashlor fired a scoreless eighth. Peterson walked Emilio Guerrero with two outs, but bounced back to retire Gunnar Heidt, sealing his seventh save of the season.

New Hampshire starter Ryan Borucki (0-1) took the hard-luck loss. The lefty pitched through the seventh and retired 16 of the final 18 Ponies he faced. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven over seven innings.

Conlon (8-7) scattered four hits and struck out three over 6-2/3 innings to earn his third win in as many starts.

The Rumble Ponies (58-44) continue their four-game series against New Hampshire on Saturday at 7:05 PM. RHP Scarlyn Reyes makes the spot-start against RHP Jon Harris.

Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies