Two Arrested for Possession of Nearly $10,000 Worth of Cocaine

Delaware County Sheriff's arrested a two people from Roxbury after seizing roughly 100 grams of powder and crack cocaine, cash, and fireworks.

David A. Dykstra, 30, and Lisa M. Skala, 33, were both arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a felony, and Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks. Skala was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance for having Suboxone.

Officials conducted a search on Monday, July 24. They say the estimated street value of the cocaine is around $10,000.

Dykstra was on probation in Delaware County following his transfer of probation from New Jersey. The probation results from a 2016 felony conviction in Hunterdon County. His former Probation Officers have been notified of his arrest and may take future action.

Dykstra and Skala were arraigned in the Town of Delhi Court and sent to the Delaware County Correctional Facility on $150,000 cash bail.