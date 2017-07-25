Fenton Residents Discuss Industrial Site's Effect on Community

In the Town of Fenton, Tuesday, residents met to discuss the possibility of an industrial zone change and what it means for the town's future.

Voicing their concerns over a highly trafficked area, local residents worry that by allowing the Board of Fenton to re-zone the region near their residential homes, on Hoyt Avenue, it would have negative consequences for the community, allowing the company of Carrier Services Group to have control over the location.

"The changing of one spot for one person is not what they're doing. They're OK-ing changing the zone for, whatever the company is, all the area around there. It takes out of our hands, what goes in there," said Velieda Ford, Fenton resident.

According to the Town of Fenton Board, no decision can be made over re-zoning without consent from Broome County, but locals still feel that their voices have to be heard before a decision, like the NG compressor station, directly impacts taxpayers.

"There is nothing [the Board] can do to guarantee. Because once they get in, just like the famous gas company, they'll do as they damn well please," said Fenton resident.

"We have a concern because we have children going through there, we don't need the truck traffic going through there as well," said Chenango Valley School District representative.

Many more community members came forward to voice their opinions about the board considering to re-zone Hoyt Avenue, which would allow tractor trailers to go up and down the residential street.

Although a decision has not been made yet, whether to re-zone the potential industrial site, Carrier Services Group will continue to hold these meetings with the town-people to gain valuable input on the community's opinion.

"I'm here tonight to learn more about the process that you've gone through at this point, to understand better what the board's position is currently. We believe the use that is being contemplated by our client has the right use in a limited-industrial zone," said Nick Cortez, councilman for Carrier Service Group.

Fenton's next planned Board meeting is scheduled for August 29, at 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to join the conversation.