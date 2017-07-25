Dumpsters Made Available to Vestal Residents

Dumpsters are available through Friday for residents in Vestal who have been effected by flash flooding.

On Monday night, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a state of emergency for areas effected by flash flooding. On Tuesday, he and other officials including Michael Ponticiello, Director of Emergency Services for Broome County, and John Schaffer, Town of Vestal Supervisor, gathered in Richards Avenue Park to announce how residents will be assisted with debris removal.

Residents can throw away flood debris at four locations:

Tharp Street

Richards Avenue

Grand Avenue

Kintner Estates

The dumpsters are being provided by Taylor Garbage.

Ponticiello said normal landfill rules still apply.

"People can't put hazardous materials in there. You can't put any white goods, so refrigerators or washing machines," said Ponticiello. "Any woody debris can be put at the curbside, not in the dumpster, and the town will take care of that.

Additionally the county is waiving tipping fees for flood debris at the landfill. Homeowners can apply for this at the Broome County Landfill if they choose to bring their debris instead of using the dumpsters.

Taylor Garbage will pick up the dumpsters on Friday, July 28, and waivers will be available through Friday.