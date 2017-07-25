STABBING INVESTIGATION: Man Who Died Was Also Instigator of Domestic Attacks

Binghamton police say the victims in a stabbing that killed one man and injured three others were members of the same family. Police say an adult male was dead by the time they arrived at the scene in the 100-block of Leroy Street; three others were injured.

Binghamton police say the victims in a stabbing that killed one man and injured three others were members of the same family. Police say an adult male was dead by the time they arrived at the scene in the 100-block of Leroy Street; three others were injured.

A section of Leroy Street near Laurel Avenue remains closed off to the public as Binghamton police continue their investigation of a domestic fight that turned deadly on the city's west side. Police believe the man found dead on arrival was also the instigator in the Tuesday morning fight involving four family members on Leroy Street.

The other three victims, one male and two females, were taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City where they underwent emergency surgery. Their conditions are unknown.

Binghamton Police Captain Jack Collins said officers who responded to the call arrived to find all four victims outside their homes.

In a release, Collins said search warrants will be carried out at two homes -- one at 118 Leroy and the other at 120 Leroy Street.

In the meantime, investigators have been canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses. Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski stressed that police are investigating the stabbings as an isolated domestic incident. At this time, police are not releasing the name of the victims and deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.