STABBING INVESTIGATION: Man Who Died Was Also Instigator of Domestic Attacks

STABBING INVESTIGATION: Man Who Died Was Also Instigator of Domestic AttacksPosted: Updated:
Binghamton police say the victims in a stabbing that killed one man and injured three others were members of the same family. Police say an adult male was dead by the time they arrived at the scene in the 100-block of Leroy Street; three others were injured.
