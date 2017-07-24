Nunez's, Taylor's multi-hit, multi-RBI night lift Ponies

AKRON, OH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent twelve batters to the plate and scored six times in the seventh in a 9-3 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday night at Canal Park. Four Ponies relievers combined to guide Binghamton to their second straight win after scheduled starter Chris Flexen was promoted to the New York Mets hours before first pitch.

With the game knotted at three in the seventh, Binghamton loaded the bases against reliever David Speer. Gustavo Nunez snapped the tie by stroking a two-run single to left-center. Joe Sever added fuel to the fire by failing to cleanly grab Champ Stuart’s roller down the third-base line, allowing Tomas Nido to score. Kevin Kaczmarski shot a run-producing single to left before Speer ended his night by walking Matt Oberstre with the bases loaded. Kevin Taylor greeted Mitch Brown with an RBI infield single to second.

The teams had traded a triplet of runs through the game’s first four innings. Akron starter Matt Esparza allowed a half-dozen Ponies to reach in his first two innings, but managed to escape with only two runs on his tab. In the fourth, LJ Mazzilli floated an RBI single to center to kick Binghamton’s lead to three.

Akron erased the advantage in a flash in the bottom of the fourth. Scarlyn Reyes had cruised through three scoreless innings before surrendering a two-out RBI triple to Yu Chang. Eric Haase deposited Reyes’ next pitch over the left-field wall, tying the game with his 19th home run of the season.

Tyler Bashor (1-0) claimed the victory in his Double-A debut. Freshly added from St. Lucie, the righty fanned two over two scoreless innings before the Rumble Ponies big seventh inning. Kelly Secrest and Ben Griset combined for three scoreless innings to close Binghamton’s pitching tab.

Speer (2-2) walked four and allowed six runs (three earned) while recording two outs in the loss.

The Rumble Ponies (54-43) continue their visit to Akron with a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 5:05 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Chris Flexen is slated to make his Major League debut on Thursday against the San Diego Padres…the Rumble Ponies walked 13 times, the most in one game since the Binghamton Mets walked 13 times against Trenton on June 7, 2007…the Rumble Ponies bullpen has 0.57 ERA in their last five games

Tickets for Binghamton’s entire home schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)