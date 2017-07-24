Rain plagues Main Draw Opener at LG&T Challenger

Binghamton, July 24, 2017 – A pair of rain delays marred action Monday at the 24th Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger. Binghamton’s Recreation Park saw three complete matches before thunderstorms suspended play. With efficient work from tournament volunteers, courts were dried and playable to resume prior matches. The final two matches of the day, however, were canceled and moved to tomorrow.

Starting the day on Center Court, lefty-duo Cameron Norrie (GBR) and Alex Rybakov (USA) paired up against John Lamble (USA) and Evan Song (USA). Norrie and Rybakov defeated Lamble and Song in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Both Lamble and Song competed in yesterday’s singles qualifying round, as Song moved into the main draw with a victory over Connor Farren. Lamble was knocked out by second-seeded Eric Quigley.

In other doubles action, the American-duo of Denis Kudla and Daniel Nguyen are advancing after winning two tiebreaker sets against Dekel Bar (ISR) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND). The pair took both sets 7-6, winning the first set tiebreaker 7-5 before battling for an 11-9 win in the second set tiebreaker.

Americans Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson started their match against Great Britain double Jarryd Chaplin and Luke Saville before impending weather halted the match. When play resumed, Americans Galloway and Lawson won the first set in tiebreaker 7-6 (5). The second set went back and forth, before Chaplin and Saville grabbed a lead and won 7-5. In a ten point tiebreaker third set, Chaplin and Saville outplayed Galloway and Lawson, winning 10-4 to

advance in the doubles bracket.

In the singles bracket, two out of four scheduled matches were completed in Monday’s competition. Two main draw matches have been postponed to Tuesday, as contests between Christian Harrison (USA) and Eric Quigley (USA) and Michael Mmoh (USA) and Marcus Giron (USA) were both pushed back due to weather.

Eighth-seeded Blaz Rola (SLO) faced American wild card selection JC Aragone in the first singles match of the day at Recreation Park. Rola took the first set from Aragone 6-4. He jumped to an early 3-1 lead in the second set, before Aragone won four straight games to take a 5-3 game lead. Tied at six, Rola and Aragone faced off in tiebreaker, where Rola held off Aragone, 7-2.

Alex Bolt (AUS) and Edan Leshem (ISR) were the last match of the day on center court, resuming play in the second set after the rain delay. Bolt won in straight-sets 6-3, 6-2 to advance in the singles bracket.

Main draw competition will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday with singles action on three courts. There are 14 main draw singles matches slated, with seven out of eight seeded players due to be in action at the park. Tomorrow’s featured match will be between No. 1 seeded Jordan Thompson (AUS) and Evan King (USA) on Center Court. Be sure to follow the USTA Pro Circuit on twitter (@USTAProCircuit).

