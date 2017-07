Final Shared Services Panel to be held Tuesday

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar will be holding his last Shared Services Panel on at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Decker Room of the Broome County Library.



The panel is open to the public, however the discussion will be contained within the panel. The final public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday night from 5:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m. at the Decker Room, of the Broome County Library.

These are the final meetings before the Shared Services plan will be submitted to the Broome County Legislature, on August 1.