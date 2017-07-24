Police Trying to Identify an Assault Suspect

The Binghamton Police are looking for information on the identity of a driver who struck a victim in the face with a metal object.

The assault occurred on the morning of June 28, in the area of 28 Exchange St. in the City of Binghamton. The video shows a white male driver removing a metal object, from what appears to be a Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver, or the vehicle can contact the Binghamton Police at (607) 772-7080.

Calls can remain anonymous.