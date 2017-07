Free Trash Pick-Up Scheduled for City of Binghamton

Monday, Mayor Rich David announced the City of Binghamton will provide two weeks of free trash pick-up to all residents next month.

From August 1 through Aug. 11, residents will be able to bring garbage and bulk trash items to the curb without using the blue garbage bag stickers, required for trash collection.

"I hear too frequently from frustrated neighbors about properties where trash has piled on porches or yards, diminishing the quality of life," said Mayor Rich David.

According to Mayor David, to assist City crews, Binghamton will deploy at least 9 garbage trucks each day to collect trash