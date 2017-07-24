TIOGA UPDATE: Storm Damage Closes 86/17 Bridge in Nichols

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect for:
Madison, NY
Flash Flood WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
TIOGA UPDATE: Storm Damage Closes 86/17 Bridge in NicholsPosted: Updated:
86/17 Bridge damage in Nichols
BROOME UPDATE: Red Cross Helping Families; Evacuations To Continue
Officials in Vestal are preparing for more evacuations. The Southern Tier Chapter of the Red Cross is assisting about 35 people from Binghamton and Vestal whose homes were evacuated early Monday morning.
