TIOGA UPDATE: Storm Damage Closes 86/17 Bridge in Nichols

Officials in Vestal are preparing for more evacuations. The Southern Tier Chapter of the Red Cross is assisting about 35 people from Binghamton and Vestal whose homes were evacuated early Monday morning.

NYDOT workers are trying to determine how badly Sunday night's storm damaged the 86/Rt. 17 bridge in Nichols. Bridge damage forced officials Monday to shut down Route 17 between Lounsberry (exit 63) and Nichols (exit 62) - both eastbound and westbound.

Traffic has been backed up as drivers are being detoured to 17c.

Tioga County closed four roads in the Town of Tioga and two in Owego. Emergency crews have been busy responding to storm damage -- downed trees, portions of roads washed out or submerged. Nichols fire chief Robert Miner said firefighters performed one rescue early Monday morning at a home with three residents inside.