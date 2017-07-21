Discovery Center Engages Kids Throughout the Summer

From forensic science and experiments to gardening and baking, some local students are staying engaged throughout the summer.

For most kids across the nation, June, July and August, means a break from the classroom…but for Discovery Center students, seven weeks out of the summer, is a little different.

Abbey Hendrickson, Director of the Discovery Center said, “Our kids are doing all kinds of summer camps. They’re doing things like “Grossology”, kitchen science, we have a green thumb camp, that’s focusing on our story garden, so a lot of interesting activities this summer.”

Hendrickson says summer programs like this, get kids off the couch and engaged in the community. “We’re trying to prevent that summer slide, trying to get kids active and families engaged in what their kids are doing,” she said.

Children of all ages practiced cooking, painting, planting and even experimenting with different materials.

“I know even my own children are coming home with things like slime...so even my own kids have developed a real passion for slime this summer! But they’re also even learning about hula hooping and that steered some of the girls towards an interest in dance,” said Hendrickson. She went on to say, "everyday our kiddos go home and tell their parents about the different things that they're telling their kids about and it’s just been really interesting to watch the things that kids are picking up on and learning here.”

And as another part of the program students even learned how to investigate a mock crime scene.

“It’s so much fun to come in everyday and see what our educators are doing and what our campers are learning. I definitely think the camps are leading young people towards new passions”

Opportunities Hendrickson says, are not possible without organizations like the Discovery Center.

“We have people from all kinds of different backgrounds, people who teach on a yearly basis and we have students, retired educators, all kinds of people come to teach here.”...“It’s a way to bring the community together our focus is really to bring families together and get them to engage with their kids," she said.

If you'd like to visit the Binghamton Discovery Center's website, click here: Discover Center, Southern Tier