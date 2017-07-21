July Rainfall More Than Double The Norm For Tier

The rain gauge up at the National Weather Service in Binghamton has been full a lot this month. Rainfall in the last 30 days is double what is considered normal for this time of year. And that's not the only thing that has doubled.

"We've already issued two times the amount of warnings over last year for severe weather and flooding," says Dave Nicosia of the National Weather Service in Bignhamton, "And we're only in July."

All this rain is the result of a high pressure system lingering over the mid-west, pushing storms our way.

"Every few days, we get rounds of thunderstorms and it keeps going and going," says Nicosia, "And in fact we're supposed to get more this weekend."

Rivers are high, a deep contrast to last year when the Southern Tier was suffering a drought in July, but Nicosia says they are far from overflowing. Only a tropical storm could push the water over the banks, and there is currently no sign that we'll be getting one of those.

However, the ground is holding a lot of water right now, so there is potential for more flash flooding from the ground just not being able to soak up any more. Nicosia says it depends on where the heaviest rain falls, but to watch out in areas of low elevation in case there is some standing water.