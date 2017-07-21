Spicer Resigns as Press Secretary; Scaramucci Named White House Communications Dir.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to three White House officials.

Spicer's resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.

The communications director position is a first for Scaramucci, who has never held a formal political communications role.



Anthony Scaramucci on Friday accepts position as White House

Communications Coordinator.

Scaramucci will step into the role -- typically one of the most sought-after in political communications -- at a time when the White House remains engulfed in the ongoing drip of stories about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians and the special counsel investigation probing the matter.

Scaramucci will step into the role a month after he began a role as vice president and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank.

But the New York hedge fund manager has been a prominent TV surrogate for the President -- during the campaign and since he was sworn in -- and previously hosted a financial news show.

And while Dubke's lack of a relationship with Trump hampered his efforts, Scaramucci will enter the West Wing armed with a year-old relationship with the President.

Scaramucci's political experience has been more focused on the fundraising realm, having served as national finance co-chair of 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney's presidential campaign. He later fundraised for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 GOP primaries before joining the Trump campaign's national finance committee.

He also served on the executive committee of Trump's transition team after the election.

Scaramucci was initially tapped to lead the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but never stepped into the role amid concerns over the pending sale of his hedge fund, The New York Times reported.

