The 27th Annual GrassRoots Festival Continues This Weekend

The annual four-day GrassRoots Festival returns to the Finger Lakes, continuing throughout the weekend.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the music and dance fest, which takes place at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds and showcases a variety of genres - something for everyone to enjoy.

Over 80 bands, on four stages, are set to perform, from rock, reggae, blues, African, country, folk, Cajun, Zydeco, and Latin. While the festival brings back most of the same bands, each year they work hard to add something new to the event.

The festival strives to make four days of events for the entire family to enjoy. Kids 12 and under can even get in for free.

There were hundreds of families and children at the fairgrounds.

Kids were running around chasing a 'Fairy' on stilts, who had a special magic wand. If a kid were to catch the wand, they would have to hold it up to their heart and make a wish.

Lorraine Bare has been attending the festival for the last 25 years. She's in charge of coordinating the kid area and running the volunteers.

"The involvement of families and kids that are now grown up and have children, and now bringing their kids back. Everyone is just so happy here, and enjoying themselves," said Bare.

It's all about the community coming together at the GrassRoots.

"It's a place where you can wander off and reunite with friends you have made over the years, and not worry about anything," said Bare.

Tickets: $150 for ages 16 and older ($75 for ages 13-15) at the gate for four-day passes. Daily prices range from $45-$65 at the gate.

Location: Trumansburg Fairground, 2150 State Route 96, Trumansburg

For more information on the schedule and the lineups at the GrassRoots Festival, visit their website.