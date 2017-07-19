Senator Akshar Takes Neutral Position on NG Advantage Project in Fenton

State Senator Fred Akshar met with 16 members of the Fenton Residents/CV Families Against the Compressor Station group on Tuesday, July 18, and is taking a neutral position on the natural gas project in Fenton.

"It's my job as Senator to thoughtfully listen to the people I represent, no matter what side of an issue they fall on," said Akshar.

I've spent hours meeting with stakeholders and listening to all sides of the Town of Fenton compressor station issue, from community residents to local government officials to school district representatives to representatives of NG Advantage. — Senator Fred Akshar

Members of the community group which opposes the project felt it was a productive meeting.

Senator Akshar and his staff spent over 2 hours listening to our concerns and reviewing our documentation. He committed to future meetings with us and to work with us to find the best solution for our children and our community. — Fenton Residents/CV Families Against the Compressor Station

According to the Senator, the State Legislature "has no legal authority to challenge or overturn local planning board decisions." He says the meeting was to listen to concerned residents in the area.

"Everything is in the Court's hands and I cannot and would not attempt to influence that outcome in any way," said Akshar.

I wish the local officials and NG Advantage had taken a bottom-up approach from the start and they might not be in this situation. When you engage stakeholders at the beginning of any process, it might take longer to arrive at a solution, but when you do arrive at a solution, it's usually a sustainable solution that works for everyone. — Senator Fred Akshar

New York State Supreme Court Justice, Ferris Lebous was expected to hear case in the Broome County Court on Tuesday, July 18. According to Claudia Braymer, the lawyer representing a group of community members against the Town of Fenton in a second Article 78 (Singer v. Fenton), the delay was requested by NG Advantage's lawyer.

She says, Mary Slevin (Stockli, Slevin and Peters LLP.) requested additional time to write up her oral arguments on behalf of NG Advantage. Braymer said the Town of Fenton's lawyer, Albert Millus, (Hinman, Howard and Kattell LLP.) also needed more time.

Both Braymer and Meave Tooher (Tooher and Barone LLP.), the latter who is representing the Chenango Valley Central School District in their Article 78 (Chenango Valley Central School District v. Town of Fenton Planning Board; and NG Advantage), agreed to the extra time.

The new court date is set for August 2, at 1:00 p.m. The temporary injunction, which was granted by Lebous, has been extended until then.

Braymer says all four parties are expected in court at the same time but the two Article 78's will be heard separately.