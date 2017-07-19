Free Summer Concert Series Kicks-Off in Endicott

The Downtown Endicott Business Association kicked-off its Free Summer Concert Series on Wednesday evening.

"It's just a great reason for the residents of Broome County, not just the Village of Endicott to come visit Endicott, and see what we have to offer," said Kyle Washington, Downtown Endicott Business Association President.

The entire 100 block of Washington Avenue was closed off with hundreds of people and local restaurants filling the streets.

"It's great little town and it's fun to come through and see the community come together and actually be a part of that," said Greg Neff, Local Musician.

Neff opened the night with his set of cover songs at 6:00 p.m. The band, UUU took the stage around 7:00 p.m. as the main act.

"They gave us a call and we're always happy to come back," said Jason Hoffman, UUU Lead Singer. "It's nice to give back to the community a little bit here, so it's a win for everybody."

Hoffman and the rest of the band will be performing at the Dick's Open in August. They will be playing in the V.I.P. Tent on Friday, August 18 after Bon Jovi. They will also have a show on August 20.

There will be additional Summer Concert Series events throughout the summer and into the fall including a concert in August, a Poetry Slam Contest in September, and a live "Shark Tank" scheduled for October.

Washington says local 8-year-old guitarist, Eamonn Hubert will be playing at next month's concert.

For more information on future events, visit the Downtown Endicott Business Association's Facebook.