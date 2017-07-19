8,000 Halupkies and Counting for St. Cyril's Annual Parish Festival

Members of St. Cyril’s Parish have been working hard for a special July tradition. Since May 1st, the ladies of St. Cyril’s have rolled over 8,000 Halupkies and counting! This was all in preparation for the annual parish festival this coming up Sunday, July 23rd. Along with the delicious food, the event will include live music, raffles, games and a bake sale.

Pat Mangurian, St. Cyril’s Parish said, “We have big tents, rain or shine we’re going on with the show. We hope everyone shows up, come and have a good time. Good time to eat good time to dance and enjoy everything with your friends.”

The festival runs from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at St. Cyril’s Parish on Clinton street. All admission is free.