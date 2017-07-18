BU Basketball Hosts Summer Hoop Dreams

Binghamton Men and Women's Basketball teams hosted a special summer experience for individuals with special needs. For four days throughout the month, BU students partnered with the Magic Paint Brush Project to bring an afternoon of fun "try it" basketball practices.

"A lot of times we think that we give back to the members of the Magic Paint Brush Project that are coming, but in return we actually get the most out of it. These young kids teach our kids so much. They teach them patience. They teach them to stay positive. They teach them about being resilient. I think our player learn so much from these young boys and girls," said Linda Cimino, BU Women's Basketball Coach.

This event marks the tenth year combining athletes with boys and girls in the Magic Paint Brush Project.

"Its great because, actually throwing a ball and having someone catch it on the other end. These are kids that don't always have someone else to play with. It's a great way to have some one to play with and learn the game as well," said Jennifer O'Brien, Executive Director of Life is Washable- Magic Paint Brush Project.

Only two more Basketball events are left- coming up on July 25th and August 1st, but there is plenty more where that came from. It's not too late to register a child with special needs. Siblings, family and friends are also welcome to join. To register you can visit the Magic Paint Brush website.