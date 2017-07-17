Dick's Sporting Goods Open Excited for Bon Jovi and Company

The Dick's Sporting Goods Open is just under one month away and the tournament staff are excited for all the event has in store for attendees.

Last year's Dick's Sporting Goods Open Champion Paul Goydos returned to the course to answer questions and speak on this year's tournament expectations. But perhaps the most anticipated part of the tournament week is Bon Jovi coming to En-Joie Golf Course on Friday, August 18th.

Tournament Director John Karedes said that although he does not know exact numbers, there are expected to be thousands that fill the 18th fairway and green side in August.

Here it is! It's four weeks away from tournament week and things are going well. We're really looking forward to running into the week of August 14th.

Other than the concert, there are many other events taking place during the week including: First Tee of Corning Junior Classic, Pro-Am Draw Party at Binghamton University Events Center, Pro-Am double shotgun play, UHS Golf Expo featuring Peter Jacobsen, Johnny Hart Memorial Christian Fellowship breakfast, and more.

"We've got people from all over the world that are going to be joining us on Friday, August 18th, and it's going to be an exciting evening. All I can stress is get here early, get your prepaid parking because parking is going to be at a premium here in Endicott, said Karedes."

For more information, you can visit Dick's Sporting Goods Open website, here.