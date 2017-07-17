Three Arrested on Burglary Charges in the Town of Norwich

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals after they responded to a call of a burglary in progress on July 15.

A caller reported they saw three subjects fleeing from a residence in the area of Ronsyl Dr. and County Rd. 33, and then traveling behind neighbors' properties.

Tiffany Vallance, 25, Faziem Jenkins, 22, and Russell Button, 21, were charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree. All three were arraigned in the Town of North Norwich Court, and sent to the Chenango County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.