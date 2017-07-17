Boys And Girls Club To Undergo Repairs

$100,000 in state funds will be going to repairs at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome. Senator Fred Akshar announced the grant money on Monday. Over 50 years old, the Endicott building has not seen renovations since the 1990s. The roof is the main concern.

"We just keep seeing things leak and we have to fix it," says former Executive Director Rick Materese.

Stains pepper the ceiling of the facility, proof of the leaks coming in from a deteriorating roof. Not only are active leaks disruptive during classes and programs, but Materese says this could turn into a safety issue if left unfixed.

Most of the money secured from the state will go to roof repairs, but portions will also benefit an ongoing project to remove staining from the pool as well as install a security system.

"It's a safe place for kids and that's important to me," says Materese.

Materese says the facility serves over 900 children members, 400 adult members, and nonmembers who still use the building.