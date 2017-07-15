A Dozen Fenton Residents Toured NG Advantage's Vermont Facility

NG Advantage says around 12 Fenton residents took part in the company's free tour to their facility in Milton, Vermont on Saturday.

The bus left SUNY Broome around 6:00 a.m. and is expected to return by 10:00 p.m. the same night.

The Company's CEO provided the tour in Vermont and says it was a success.

We wanted to show any interested residents a sense of what is coming to Fenton, including our state-of-the-art facility and professional staff, and meeting members of the community and emergency personnel. I want to thank those members of the community who took the time today to come on this tour. My sincere hope is that they were able to experience NG Advantage’s full commitment to a clean and safe environment, one where people feel comfortable living and working. — Rico Biasetti, NG Advantage CEO

Fox 40 will have more on this story on after speaking with residents who attended the tour.