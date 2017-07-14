Two Men Involved In A Drug Trafficking Network Plea Guilty

Two men plead guilty on Friday for their roles in major drug trafficking network.

Devon Johnson, 29, and Maurice Rollins, 45, were arrested in October. The Broome County DA's office announced on Friday that plead guilty to possessions charges.

They will be sentenced on Sept. 8.

Johnson will receive 10 years in prison and three years of parole.

Rollins will receive up to eight years in prison and two years of parole.