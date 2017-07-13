Drug Bust in The Town of Union

The Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force arrested two people after executing a narcotics search warrant in the Town of Union.

Police arrested Muriyd Matthews, 27, of Endicott, and Devon Beaman, 23, of Johnson City, at a house on Evelyn Street. Officials say they found 27 grams of unpacked powder heroin, three knotted of powder heroin, cutting powder agents, digital scales, and drug packing materials.

Matthews and Beaman face possession and paraphernalia use charges.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Union Court and are being held in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility without bail.