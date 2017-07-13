Broome County Democratic Committee Holds Annual Picnic

Broome County Democrats gathered at Traditions At The Glen in Johnson City for their annual picnic.

The event was an opportunity for Democrats to connect with their fellow party members. This year the picnic was moved indoors because of weather concerns.

Binghamton City Democratic Committee Chair Teri Rennia said the Democrats have seen an influx of new volunteers who have never been involved in politics before.

"People are so frightened and concerned about what going on at the national level that they're tuned in, in a way they've never been tuned in at least as long as I can remember," said Rennia. "They're looking for ways to get involved."

She also said the Democrats are motivated, inspired, and mobilized.