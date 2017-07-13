Route 96 Power and Paddle Kayak Showroom Opens "Test Pond"

Test before you buy...that's the motto that Route 96 Power and Paddle's Kayak Showroom at 1035 Owego Rd., Candor, is now specializing in.

Power and Paddle, accompanied by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, held a special ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, launching a brand new on-site test pond that will allow anyone interested in purchasing a kayak or paddleboard the opportunity to "try it before you buy it."

"When you're going to be committing yourself to a large purchase like that, it's always good to be able to try them out and be comfortable with the purchase you're about to make," said Michael Wolcott, Kayak Showroom Manager.

With hundreds of kayaks and paddleboards in stock (ranging as low as $200 to $6,000), owner of Power and Paddle, Jim Signs, hopes that by testing his products first, customers will gain useful knowledge of what product best suites their abilities. Helping people to become more confident in their kayaking skills.

"The new pond is something that we pride ourselves in, letting people try out every kind of board and kayak they want. A boat can last you over 30 years, it's nice to buy it once and not have to re-buy it," said Jim Signs.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, event attendees were treated to food and refreshments, as well as a paddleboard demonstration that Senator Fred Akshar and the Chamber of Commerce found very....informative.

"Customers now don't have to go to the owners home to test out their potential kayaks. It's nice for consumers to test and buy at the same location," said Gwen Kania, President and CEO of Tioga Chamber of Commerce

Power and Paddle certainly has everything you need to get into the water. With an extensive knowledge of kayak equipment and a wide selection of outdoor gear, the next time your looking to purchase a new kayak or paddleboard, stop by the Route 96 Power and Paddle and jump in the water of the new test pond to see what your life may have in store for it.