NG Advantage: Fenton Natural Gas Project Will Help County's Financial Problems

NG Advantage, the company working on the Natural Gas project in Fenton, say they can help with the bleak financial situation in Broome County.

"We hear the concerns of the Broome County Executive and want to say that NG Advantage is here to help," said Rico Biasetti, NG Advantage CEO.

The company says the project will create 100 local construction jobs and an additional 150 full-time positions once complete. In addition, they say millions of dollars of tax revenue will be produced by the facility.

"We want to be a great partner to this community for years to come," said Biasetti. "We're looking forward to growing our team, making sure all potential and new employees understand how much we value their expertise and commitment."

Along with the employment opportunities, the company says the facility will boost the economy through tax payments.

$1.76 million one-time sales tax revenue

$10 million in annual payroll and benefits for 150 local employees

$750,000 in annual tax payments for payroll, fuel, and property tax

"All of that will be good for Broome County," said Biasetti.

County Executive Jason Garnar recently said that he still backs the Article 239 Review conducted by the Broome County Planning Department regarding the Fenton Natural Gas project.

On July 1, he said that his concerns aren't about the product, but the location.

"I use natural gas in my house and we have to find a way to get it to people somehow, but the placement of it, we have a lot of concerns about," said Garnar.

NG Advantage has already received almost 100 resumes from job seekers and plans to be at local career fairs, including the 2016 Southern Tier Construction Career Day on October 4 at the Broome County Highway Department in Binghamton.