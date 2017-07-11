Crime Rates Are Down in Broome County

Broome County was ranked with the highest crime rate in New York State in 2015. Now the county ranks sixth.

District Attorney Steve Cornwell announced on Tuesday that crime in the county decreased by 16 percent from 2015 to 2016. He attributed this to better working relations with police, new attorneys, and a smart prosecution model that allows the DA's office to prioritize cases.

The statistic comes from the Department of Criminal Justice Statistics. The DCJS counts index crimes - murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

"The criminals on the street know that Broome County is not the place to be. If you do a crime in Broome County you're going to end up a guest of the State of New York Department of Corrections." — Cornwell.

In 2015, Broome had 5,825 property crimes. That number went down to 4,767 in 2016.

Cornwell said there is a correlation between drug use and property crimes. Since the DA's office is focusing on treating people addicted to drugs instead of sending them to jail the county is seeing a decrease in property crimes.

Broome County had 640 violent crimes in 2016 and 623 in 2015. Although violent crimes were up, Cornwell said the county has seen a decrease for the first half of 2017.

"Hard work is paying off. We're moving in the right direction," said Cornwell.