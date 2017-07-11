Local Fire Departments to Host Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

In the United States, every two seconds someone is in need of blood. Every day, seven people in the U.S. die involving house fires. These two statistics are the driving force behind the American Red Cross and two local fire departments partnering together to host a friendly competition, the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Endicott Fire Department vs Binghamton Fire Department.... these area firefighters know firsthand how important it is to have blood readily available for emergencies. They are calling for donors of all types to give now, so patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they need.

Thursday, the community is encouraged to join their neighborhood's first responders and perform their own heroic acts by donating blood.

The July 13, Battle of the Badges will be held at two locations, each competing to get more people to donate blood at their department:

Endicott Fire Department, 1009 East Main St, Endicott from 12:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m.

Binghamton State Office Building, Warren M. Anderson Room, 44 Hawley St, Binghamton from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

While blood donors have the opportunity to save a life at the blood drive, they can also sign up for assistance through the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. Most homes lack working fire alarms, but the Home Fire Campaign will work with people to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries by installing free smoke alarms for families in need, check existing smoke alarms and prepare personalized fire escape plans.

In order to give blood for the Battle of the Badges, all donors must have a blood donor card or driver's license, or two other forms of ID. Individuals who are at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood.

For more information, please visit redcross.org